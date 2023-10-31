Milwaukee Bucks (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-3, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to break its three-game skid when the Raptors take on Milwaukee.

Toronto went 41-41 overall, 26-26 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Raptors averaged 112.9 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.5% from deep last season.

Milwaukee finished 58-24 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Bucks gave up 113.3 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: out (groin), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.