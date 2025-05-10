Toronto takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Florida

Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -191, Maple Leafs +159; over/under is 6
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Panthers won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.
Florida is 17-15-2 against the Atlantic Division and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to lead the league.
Toronto has a 52-26-4 record overall and a 23-9-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have a 25-8-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.