Toronto International Film Festival sets lineup with Sydney Sweeney, Aziz Ansari and 'Knives Out 3'

Toronto has long been one of the prized launching pads to the fall movie season, though many of the top films often first go to the Venice or Telluride film festivals. This year, that includes TIFF selections like Chloe Zhao's ''Hamnet,'' Guillermo del Toro's ''Frankenstein,'' Benny Safdie's ''The Smashing Machine'' and Edward Berger's ''Ballad of a Smaller Player.'' The designation of those premieres suggests ''Frankenstein'' and ''The Smashing Machine'' will first play Venice, while Zhao's and Berger's films will likely play both Venice and Telluride.