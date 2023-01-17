Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Toronto Raptors (20-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Raptors' 123-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

The Bucks are 16-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.4.

The Raptors are 14-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is third in the league scoring 17.8 fast break points per game. OG Anunoby leads the Raptors averaging 4.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 104-101 in overtime in the last meeting on Jan. 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holiday is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 assists. Antetokounmpo is shooting 49.0% and averaging 22.2 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Raptors. VanVleet is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 49.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.