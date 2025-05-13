Toronto and Florida square off with series tied 2-2

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -143, Maple Leafs +120; over/under is 6
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs for game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Panthers won the previous meeting 2-0.
Toronto is 52-26-4 overall with a 23-10-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have scored 267 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in league play.
Florida has an 18-15-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to rank first in NHL play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has scored 33 goals with 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.