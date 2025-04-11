Toronto aims for first victory of the season, hosts Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (4-1-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (0-4-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +140, Toronto FC +181, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims for its first victory of the season when it hosts Minnesota United.
Toronto is 0-1-1 at home. Toronto has a 0-2-1 record when it scores a single goal.
United is 2-1-1 on the road. United ranks seventh in the MLS giving up seven goals.
Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has two goals and two assists for Toronto. Deandre Christopher Kerr has two goals.