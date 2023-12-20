NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., down $33.75 to $246.25.

The package delivery company tumbled after reporting weaker revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Aon PLC, down $18.89 to $294.12.

The insurance company announced that it will acquire middle-market insurance broker NFP for $13.4 billion.

Winnebago Industries Inc., down $4.19 to $70.95.

The maker of motorhomes and other recreational products fell short of analysts' first-quarter profit expectations as sales sank from a year ago.

General Mills Inc., down $2.38 to $64.33.

The maker of Lucky Charms cereal said its second-quarter revenue fell short as a recovery in its sales volume was slower than expected.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., up 64 cents to $30.92.

The industrial tool maker beat Wall Street's sales and profit forecasts.

Riot Platforms Inc., down 23 cents to $16.45.

Bitcoin mining companies rallied in early trading along with an increase in the price of the digital currency.

Steelcase Inc., up $1.39 to $14.09.

The maker of office furniture topped analysts' third-quarter profit targets.

Toro Co., up $7.98 to $97.21.

The turf and lawncare equipment company beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets.