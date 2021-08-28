The National Weather Service called off a tornado watch Saturday afternoon that had been forecast for the Twin Cities metro area.

"The Tornado Watch has been canceled. However, we're still expecting a second round of storms later this evening," said meteorologist Melissa Dye of the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service.

Saturday afternoon into evening, potentially dangerous storms were expected to move across Minnesota and Wisconsin, the NWS forecast.

Damaging winds are the main risk, but large hail and isolated tornadoes were also possible in parts of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

"This will put a ding in your Prius. Doppler estimates of 2.3" diameter hail at Milaca," meteorologist Paul Douglas tweeted early Saturday afternoon. "Impressive meso-convective system will spark more large hail, straight-line winds and a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out this afternoon."

As a severe thunderstorm moved east toward Mora around 12:45 p.m., the NWS cautioned on Twitter that it contained "lime sized hail."

Parts of western Minnesota at 11 a.m. saw 70-mile-per-hour winds and baseball-sized hail, the National Weather Service said.

Erica Pearson • @ericalpearson