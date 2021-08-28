The National Weather Service called off a tornado watch that had been declared for the Twin Cities metro area Saturday afternoon — but don't let down your weather guard yet.

"We're still expecting a second round of storms later this evening," said meteorologist Melissa Dye of the NWS's Chanhassen office.

The second round of potentially dangerous storms is expected to move from South Dakota across Minnesota, approaching the Twin Cities metro area between 7 and 10 p.m. before moving into Wisconsin, the NWS said.

Damaging winds are the main risk, but large hail and isolated tornadoes were also possible, along with heavy rainfall.

The NWS cautioned people with outdoor plans to monitor weather and be prepared to find shelter inside a sturdy building. At about 5 p.m., Minnesota State Fair officials paused all rides and halted free stage entertainment and Arts A'Fair performances due to lightning in the area.

Earlier, afternoon storms produced large hail and punishing winds moving east across Minnesota north of the Twin Cities.

"This will put a ding in your Prius. Doppler estimates of 2.3" diameter hail at Milaca," meteorologist Paul Douglas tweeted early Saturday afternoon. "Impressive meso-convective system will spark more large hail, straight-line winds and a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out this afternoon."

As a severe thunderstorm moved east toward Mora around 12:45 p.m., the NWS cautioned on Twitter that it contained "lime-sized hail."

Parts of western Minnesota saw 70-mile-per-hour winds and baseball-sized hail about 11 a.m., the NWS said.

Erica Pearson • @ericalpearson