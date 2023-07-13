CHICAGO — The National Weather Service says a tornado has touched down near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport following warnings of severe weather for the city.
A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.
''This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," it said.
The National Weather Service had issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover.
