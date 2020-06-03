MANKATO, Minn. — At least one tornado moved through west-central and southern Minnesota, but there are no reports of injuries or widespread damage, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was reported near Garden City about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The weather service issued a tornado warning for communities south of Mankato and Owatonna.
Large tree branches were down near Pemberton and a large tree blocked a road in New Richland. The storm system produced golf ball-sized hail in Waldorf in Waseca County and quarter-sized hail in Lake Crystal in Blue Earth County.
In the Twin Cities metro area, Cottage Grove firefighters responded to a report of a house hit by lightning. No injuries were reported.
