Torkelson's double in the 10th lifts Tigers to 8-6 win over struggling Rockies

DENVER — Spencer Torkelson hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the stumbling Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Wednesday night to give A.J. Hinch his 900th win as a big league manager.
Torkelson hit a liner to right-center off Zach Agnos (0-1) that brought in Riley Greene, who began at second base under baseball's extra-innings rule. Trey Sweeney added another run when left fielder Jordan Beck couldn't snare his two-out blooper that was changed from a double to an error on Beck.
Will Vest (2-0) pitched out of a ninth-inning jam by striking out pinch hitter Kyle Farmer. He got Adael Amador to fly out in the 10th to end the game.
Javier Báez hit a pair of two-run singles to help make it a milestone night for Hinch, who became the 75th major league manager to reach 900 wins.
The Rockies dropped to a major league worst 6-29, tied for the second-worst record through 35 games in the live-ball era that began in 1920. They trail the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who opened at 5-30.
The Rockies' Ryan McMahon finished with four hits, including two doubles and a two-run homer. Michael Toglia added two doubles and a two-run homer.
Both starters were knocked out of the game early. Detroit's Jackson Jobe gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings, while Colorado's Chase Dollander surrendered six runs over three innings.
