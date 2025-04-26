Torkelson's 8th homer helps Tigers beat Orioles 4-3 in first game of day-night doubleheader

DETROIT — Spencer Torkelson hit his eighth homer, Javier Báez had three hits from the ninth spot in the batting order and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.
Detroit improved to 11-3 at home while Baltimore lost for the fourth time in five games, going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Casey Mize (4-1) allowed one run and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out five and walked none. Will Vest got four outs for his third save.
Brandon Young (0-1), a 26-year-old right-hander making his second major league start, gave up three runs, four hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Báez's RBI double and Gleyber Torres' sacrifice fly built a 2-0 lead in the first.
Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo homer in the fourth but Jace Jung boosted the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single in the fifth.
Left fielder Riley Greene reached over the top of the fence to steal a homer from Ramón Laureano in the seventh, and Jordan Westburg's RBI single later in the inning cut Baltimore's deficit.
Torkelson homered in the seventh off Cionel Pérez and Baltimore's Ramón Urías in the eighth against Tyler Holton.