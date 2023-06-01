Hybrid edicts causing tug of war between Minnesota companies, workers

Tension is rising as companies try to figure out the post-pandemic office routine.

Top workplace companies of 2023

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS

  1. Bridge Realty LLC
  2. Bell Bank
  3. RE/MAX Results
  4. American Solutions for Business
  5. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
  6. Arctic Wolf
  7. Edina Realty Home Services
  8. Frandsen Bank & Trust
  9. Ryan Companies US, Inc.
  10. UCare

TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS

  1. The Minnesota Real Estate Team
  2. Gardner Builders
  3. Lockton Companies
  4. Field Nation
  5. Channel
  6. Branch
  7. SDG
  8. Daugherty Business Solutions
  9. Burns & McDonnell
  10. Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS

  1. Right at Home
  2. LaBelle Real Estate Group
  3. Award Staffing
  4. Allweather Roof
  5. TheMLSonline.com
  6. Evolving Solutions
  7. SkyWater Search Partners
  8. Gentle Transitions
  9. Creative Homes Inc.
  10. Pioneer Management Consulting

In their own words, Minnesota workers reflect on how COVID changed their careers

Employees tripped up by COVID-19 workplaces adjust.
Mohammed Lawal and Quin Scott, partners in LSE Architects, designed new space for their firm with openness and natural light in mind. They can bicycle

Trying to draw workers back, Minnesota companies redesign offices to feel more like home

One employer included an indoor park. Others are including more flex space and ditching high-end conference rooms for appealing kitchen space.
Yohuru Williams, history professor and director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas.

Diversity expert to companies: Don't lose momentum gained in past few years

In an interview, Yohuru Williams of St. Thomas' Racial Justice Initiative talks about his approach to diversity training and his concerns about trend lines.
Arctic Wolf, headquartered in Eden Prairie, has no set number of days off in an effort to add flexibility to employee schedules.

In tight job market, Minnesota companies up their benefits game

Mental health and wellness benefits, added days off, flexible schedules and basic pay are all things companies say they consider.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says you need empathy to be a great leader.

In this day and age, leaders need a sharp edge — and empathy

A record 323 employers in Minnesota made the cut in our 14th annual Top Workplaces.
David Moeller, founder and CEO of Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services in Eagan. His COVID-induced depression led him to create a mental health we

Eagan business owner made it through COVID with help. Now he's championing mental health

David Moeller, CEO of Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services, has rolled out a plan for his 250 workers and is now working with other companies to do the same.
  • Decades ago, Minnesota tried to make mental health care access easier. But problems persist
Business
Bridgewater Bank holds an all-team meeting every quarter. Managers and staff have weekly or bi-weekly check-in meetings.

Intentional communication the name of the game in a hybrid work environment

Minnesota companies are designing meeting and communication strategies to maximize the time workers spend in the office.
Business
Digital communication at work can cause friction — just as old-school jargon can. Experts say to consider your audience when talking, or typing, to

How office language, and etiquette around it, has changed

At work, as with any writing, consider your audience.
Top workplaces 2023 National Standard Setters

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these employers as National Standard Setters.
Is your employer on the 2023 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2023.