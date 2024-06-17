Is your employer on the 2024 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?

From hybrid work to 4-day weeks, employers focus on flexibility
The pandemic allowed companies to test drive programs and policies that give workers greater leeway.
Top workplace companies of 2024
TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS
TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS
TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS
- Right at Home
- Award Staffing
- Creative Homes Inc.
- Froehling Anderson
- Emergent Software
- Tightrope Media Systems
- Maguire Agency Inc.
- KLC Financial
- Evolving Solutions
- Master Technology Group
Benefits are important, 'meaningful work' even moreso for Gen Z workers in Twin Cities
Workplace expectations have changed, and so must employers.
Change is hard. 15-year Top Workplaces winners talk about how they managed through tough years
Stalwarts share what strategies they still employ to move their companies forward.
Building an inclusive culture in small business requires vision and persistence
While smaller offices and fewer people allow room for individual attention and instruction, creating an inclusive culture still requires strategy.
Top Workplaces special award winners say employee empowerment is key to strong leadership
A clear mission and objectives also contribute to buy-in, which in turn builds teamwork, they say.
Learning from failure, Roers concentrates on building more worker-centered culture
Plymouth-based Roers Cos. lost control when growth overtook the company in 2017; its owners have since honed their management skills with a constant eye on the future.
Curiosity-fueled leadership a key component in Top Workplaces
KPMG Chief Operating Officer Laura Newinski says AI is her current learning focus, and she is asking every employee to do the same.
Business
Bad management habits, even if they are small, are amplified in hybrid work
Bethel University research shows managers must avoid distractions and have meaningful interactions for remote employees to feel engaged.
Business
Recruiting the best candidates in competitive hiring market no easy feat
Companies using a variety of strategies beyond the simple job posting to attract top talent.
Business
Culture, values help drive employee retention
Culture values employee retention Top Workplaces Minneapolis
Business
Is your employer on the 2024 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?
Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2024.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune