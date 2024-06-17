Is your employer on the 2024 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?

CEO Dave Larson on Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union's take your child to work day.
From hybrid work to 4-day weeks, employers focus on flexibility

27 minutes ago
The pandemic allowed companies to test drive programs and policies that give workers greater leeway.

Top workplace companies of 2024

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS

  1. Bridge Realty LLC
  2. Bell Bank
  3. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
  4. RE/MAX Results
  5. Edina Realty Home Services
  6. Frandsen Bank & Trust
  7. CLA
  8. Western National Insurance Group
  9. Allianz Life
  10. Bolton & Menk Inc.

TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS

  1. The Minnesota Real Estate Team
  2. Gardner Builders
  3. Compass Real Estate
  4. Lockton Companies
  5. Channel
  6. Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
  7. Burns & McDonnell
  8. SFM Mutual Insurance Co.
  9. Van Meter
  10. Dayforce Inc.

TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS

  1. Right at Home
  2. Award Staffing
  3. Creative Homes Inc.
  4. Froehling Anderson
  5. Emergent Software
  6. Tightrope Media Systems
  7. Maguire Agency Inc.
  8. KLC Financial
  9. Evolving Solutions
  10. Master Technology Group

Post employee volunteers assemble meal packets in April during Consumer Brands Ingredients for Good Initiative in Northfield.

Benefits are important, 'meaningful work' even moreso for Gen Z workers in Twin Cities

27 minutes ago
Workplace expectations have changed, and so must employers.
The one constant over the past 15 years for many companies was change. That's likely to continue.

Change is hard. 15-year Top Workplaces winners talk about how they managed through tough years

27 minutes ago
Stalwarts share what strategies they still employ to move their companies forward.
For the past two decades, president Ken Sorensen has built a culture at Allweather Roof, a commercial roofing company in Golden Valley, where workers

Building an inclusive culture in small business requires vision and persistence

27 minutes ago
While smaller offices and fewer people allow room for individual attention and instruction, creating an inclusive culture still requires strategy.
Attorney General Keith Ellison, shown speaking during an April press conference, is the leadership award winner for the midsize employer category.

Top Workplaces special award winners say employee empowerment is key to strong leadership

27 minutes ago
A clear mission and objectives also contribute to buy-in, which in turn builds teamwork, they say.
Kent, left, and Brian Roers run Roers Companies, a national real estate firm based in the Twin Cities.

Learning from failure, Roers concentrates on building more worker-centered culture

27 minutes ago
Plymouth-based Roers Cos. lost control when growth overtook the company in 2017; its owners have since honed their management skills with a constant eye on the future.
Minneapolis-based KPMG executive Laura Newinski is now one of the Big Four accounting firm's top leaders nationally as she embarks on a five-year term

Curiosity-fueled leadership a key component in Top Workplaces

27 minutes ago
KPMG Chief Operating Officer Laura Newinski says AI is her current learning focus, and she is asking every employee to do the same.
27 minutes ago
Peggy Kendall, Bethel University professor of communications, and Triston Thomas, a Bethel grad, conducted a study on how communication could be bette

Bad management habits, even if they are small, are amplified in hybrid work

Bethel University research shows managers must avoid distractions and have meaningful interactions for remote employees to feel engaged.
27 minutes ago
GF (formerly Uponor) has at times offered incentives such as gas cards to get job applicants to show up for interviews.

Recruiting the best candidates in competitive hiring market no easy feat

Companies using a variety of strategies beyond the simple job posting to attract top talent.
27 minutes ago

Culture, values help drive employee retention

27 minutes ago
Is your employer on the 2024 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2024.