Some best practices as Minnesota employers forge ahead with hybrid work

June 14, 2022
From happy hours to fight isolation of at-home work to meeting-etiquette classes and new support groups, these employers are trying to figure it out.
Knutson Construction Diversity Manager Ramona Wilson conducted a supplier mentorship and inclusion meeting at the company headquarters in Minneapolis.

How one company has built a more diversified workforce

June 14, 2022
Ramona Wilson, diversity and equity manager for Knutson Construction, breaks down how she diversified this $380 million company over nine years.
Employers must find a way to keep workers not at the office involved and attached — and moving forward.

Keeping at-home workers engaged is essential, but it can be difficult

June 14, 2022
The fear of missing out is real — and leaders must be intentional about including workers, especially younger ones, in projects and career development paths.
Advertising agency Carmichael Lynch maintains a “Work From Where You Need To” policy, and meetings are often a blend of in-person and virtual.

How hybrid workplaces are retaining employees amid the Great Resignation

June 14, 2022
Employers are experimenting with flexibility, health benefits, financial incentives and diversity initiatives to hold on to their workers.
At Ovative Group, Ogee the office dog is available to spend weekends with employees, upon request.

Keeping in touch in the hybrid workplace

June 14, 2022
Workplaces manage new challenges communicating with in-office and remote employees.

Who pays for what? Companies manage the new cost of doing (hybrid) business

June 14, 2022
From chairs to care, how one Top Workplace keeps employee well-being top-of-mind.
Workers want choices and flexibility and most want a hybrid work arrangement, surveys have found.

Workers changed during the pandemic, and Minnesota employers must, too

June 14, 2022
More workers want flexibility, and a culture that respects their views.
June 14, 2022
Amada Tufano, CEO of Genevive, won the Top Workplaces leadership award for midsize companies.

Workers will demand more flexibility. Minnesota company leaders need to figure it out

Those leaders will need to come up with ways to accommodate a new way of thinking.
Business
June 14, 2022
Uponor North America, with headquarters in Apple Valley, stresses flexibility and safety.

COVID-19 policies still important as workplaces move on

From factories to offices, companies need to keep changing the playbook as the pandemic changes the workplace.
June 14, 2022
Ovative Group offers employees opportunities to increase their social impact through various programs.

How companies are hiring in the hybrid era

Old strategies for recruitment no longer work in a tight labor market.
June 14, 2022
The Star Tribune Top Workplaces of 2022 have been revealed.

Is your employer on the 2022 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2022.
June 14, 2022
Top workplaces 2022 National Standard Setters

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these employers as National Standard Setters.