LaFleur: 18-4 overall

Top winning percentages in Packers history:

Coach Years Record Pct.

Matt LaFleur 2019-present 18-4 .818

Vince Lombardi 1959–67 89-29-4 .753

Mike Holmgren 1992–98 75-37 .670

Curly Lambeau 1921–49 209-104-21 .668

Mike McCarthy 2006–18 125-77-2 .618