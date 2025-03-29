Top vaccine official resigns from FDA, criticizes RFK Jr. for promoting ‘misinformation and lies’

The resignation is the latest blow to the beleaguered health agency, which has been rocked for weeks by layoffs, retirements and a chaotic return-to-office process that left many staffers without permanent offices, desks or other supplies. Last month, Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for foods, resigned, citing ‘’the indiscriminate firing’’ of nearly 90 staffers in his division, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by the AP.