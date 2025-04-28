Top UN court to hold hearings on Israeli obligations to ensure humanitarian aid to Palestinians

Israel alleged that 19 out of UNRWA's approximately 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and set off the war in Gaza. UNRWA said it fired nine staffers after an internal U.N. investigation concluded that they could have been involved, although the evidence was not authenticated and corroborated. Israel later alleged that about 100 other Palestinians in Gaza were Hamas members, but never provided any evidence to the United Nations. Israel has also accused Hamas of using U.N. facilities for cover, building tunnels near U.N. buildings and diverting aid deliveries for its own use.