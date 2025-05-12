Top-seeded Thunder and Cavaliers host critical Game 5s in conference semifinals

What to Know: Cleveland All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell's status is unclear for Tuesday's game after he injured his left ankle during Game 4. He was limited to 12 points in 20 minutes and sat out the second half after the Cavaliers fell behind 80-39. He had an MRI on Monday. Mitchell scored 48 points in Game 2 and 43 points in Game 3 before being limited in Game 4. Cleveland's Darius Garland scored 21 points in Game 4, but he's still recovering from a toe injury. Indiana won the first two games in Cleveland, and the Pacers are 3-1 on the road in this year's playoffs. The Pacers tied an NBA playoff record with a 41-point halftime lead in Game 4. Indiana has scored at least 120 points in all three wins.