OKLAHOMA CITY — Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.
Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history
Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.
The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 7:27PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history
Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.