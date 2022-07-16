Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Indiana Fever (5-21, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (16-8, 8-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Seattle hosts Indiana. Stewart ranks first in the WNBA averaging 20.6 points per game and Mitchell ranks fourth in the league averaging 19.0 points per game.

The Storm are 10-4 in home games. Seattle has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fever are 2-10 on the road. Indiana ranks ninth in the WNBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 34.2% as a team from downtown this season. Destanni Henderson leads them shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 95-73 in the last matchup on July 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sue Bird is averaging 7.8 points and six assists for the Storm. Stewart is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Mitchell is averaging 19 points and four assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 75.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

