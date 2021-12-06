Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Wild -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Edmonton and Minnesota square off. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 43 points and Kaprizov is fifth in the league with 29 points.

The Oilers are 13-4-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton is second in the Western Conference averaging 6.4 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.1.

The Wild are 10-5-0 in conference games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 34.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 21 goals and has 43 points. McDavid has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 20 total assists and has 29 points. Ryan Hartman has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.