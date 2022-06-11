Seattle Storm (7-5, 3-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-6, 3-3 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Breanna Stewart meet when Dallas squares off against Seattle. Ogunbowale ranks fifth in the WNBA averaging 18.8 points per game and Stewart leads the league averaging 21.4 points per game.

The Wings have gone 3-3 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 80.7 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Storm are 3-4 in Western Conference play. Seattle averages 21.7 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Sue Bird with 6.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm won 89-88 in the last matchup on June 11. Stewart led the Storm with 32 points, and Ogunbowale led the Wings with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 18.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Wings. Allisha Gray is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Stewart is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

