Top RFK Jr. aide attacks US health system while running company that promotes wellness alternatives

WASHINGTON — Calley Means has built a following within the ''Make America Healthy Again'' movement by railing against the failings of the U.S. health system, often pinning the blame on one issue: corruption.
Means, a top aide to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was hired as a White House adviser in March. He has used that perch to attack the nation's leading physician groups, federal agencies and government scientists, claiming they only protect their own interests in the nation's $4.9 trillion-a-year industry.
In recent interviews, speeches and podcasts he has called the American Medical Association ''a pharma lobbying group,'' labeled the Food and Drug Administration ''a sock puppet of industry," and said federal health scientists have ''overseen a record of utter failure.''
Means, however, has his own financial stake in the sprawling health system. He's the co-founder of an online platform, Truemed, that offers dietary supplements, herbal remedies and other wellness products. Some of the vendors featured on Truemed's website are supporters of Kennedy's MAHA movement, which downplays the benefits of prescription drugs, vaccines and other rigorously tested medical products.
Kennedy has pledged to run the Department of Health and Human Services with ''radical transparency,'' but Means has never had to publicly disclose his own financial details or where exactly they intersect with the policies he's advancing.
''It reeks of hypocrisy,'' said Dr. Reshma Ramachandran, a health researcher at Yale University. ''In effect, he is representing another industry that is touting nonregulated products and using his platform within the government to financially benefit himself.''
In a written statement, Means said his government work has not dealt with matters affecting Truemed and has focused on issues like reforming nutrition programs and pressuring companies to phase out food dyes.
''Pursuing these large-scale MAHA goals to make America healthy has been the sole focus in my government work,'' Means said.