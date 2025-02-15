No. 1 Jannik Sinner gets 3-month ban in settlement of doping case, can return before French Open

“This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year,‘’ Sinner, who won the Australian Open in January, said in a statement. ‘’I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realize WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction.‘’