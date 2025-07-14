Top photos of thrilling moments and close calls at Spain's San Fermín bull-running festival

Things To Do

The Associated Press
July 14, 2025 at 5:05PM

PAMPLONA, Spain — Tens of thousands of revelers celebrated Pamplona's annual San Fermín bull-running festival in northern Spain. The highlight of the nine-day festival is the early morning bull runs, when thousands of runners sprint to avoid six bulls charging along a winding cobblestoned route to the city's bullring.

A tiny minority of those who run with bulls are women, and while goring is not rare, more get injured in falls and pileups. Medics rush in to treat the injured and take the seriously hurt to a hospital.

This is a photo gallery featuring some of the best photos from the week's event, curated by Associated Press photographer Bernat Armangue, based in Spain.

MIGUEL OSES

The Associated Press

