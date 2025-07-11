Nation

Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

July 4-10, 2025

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 4:14AM

July 4-10, 2025

Dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks rattled Guatemala, people in Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha favela attended a yoga class, gauchos in Argentina celebrated Independence Day atop horses at a rodeo.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Esteban Felix based in Santiago, Chile.

