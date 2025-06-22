Top NHL draft prospect Schaefer honors late-mother in not letting personal tragedies define him

When the time comes for defenseman Matthew Schaefer to take the stage at the NHL draft inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this week, the top-ranked prospect won't be climbing the stairs alone.
There's no doubt in Schaefer's mind his late mother Jennifer will be accompanying him in spirit. It will stand as a joyous moment for the 17-year-old Erie Otters player celebrating the person who's been at his side for every step even after she died of cancer some 16 months ago.
''I love talking about my mom, because I talk about the happy memories instead of the sad memories,'' Schaefer said.
He recalled the times Jennifer suited up in goalie equipment to face shots from him and his older brother. Even when sick, she'd muster the energy to play mini-sticks in the family basement.
''She's always with me in spirit. I know she has a front-row seat to every game,'' Schaefer added. ''I just want to carry on her legacy and character and the person she was.''
His mother's poise and strength are reflected in shaping Schaefer's-upbeat perspective in the face of other losses and setbacks.
Some two months before Schaefer's mother died, the mother of his billet family was struck and killed by a train in what was ruled a death by suicide. In December, he was in Ottawa representing Canada at the world junior championships when Otters owner and Schaefer's mentor, Jim Waters, died of a heart attack. Schaefer broke his collarbone at the tournament, forcing him to miss the final three months of the season.
Through it all, Schaefer refuses to be defined by pain and tragedy.