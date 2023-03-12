NFL free agency opens on Wednesday; teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents at 11 a.m. Monday. Here are some of the top players available.

TOP FIVE

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

Age during 2023 season: 26

Want a young, dynamic dual-threat quarterback who's a former league MVP and carries a non-exclusive franchise tag? Pony up more than $200 million guaranteed, make it more than the Ravens are willing to match and then fork over two first-round picks. Any takers? We'll see.

2. Javon Hargrave, DT, Philadelphia

Age during 2023 season: 30

An interior game-wrecker coming off an 11-sack season and still young enough to stay among the game's top three D-tackles.

3. Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Kansas City

Age during 2023 season: 27

A proven franchise left tackle, Super Bowl champion and durable player who's still ascending.

4. Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay

Age during 2023 season: 26

A big, physical cover guy who's just starting the prime of his career and is too expensive for the cap-strapped Buccaneers.

5. Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati

Age during 2023 season: 26

A versatile, top-five safety who is being set free by a team that needs to find a way to pay quarterback Joe Burrow a ton of money.

FIVE BARGAINS

1. Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, San Francisco

Age during 2023 season: 26

A solid, up-and-coming, and much cheaper piece of the 49ers' elite linebacking corps. Guaranteed money could be less than $5 million.

2. Jarvis Landry, WR, New Orleans

Age during 2023 season: 30

Need a third receiver? Take the $2 million-3 million, prove-it-year gamble on a former elite slot receiver bouncing back.

3. Morgan Fox, DT, L.A. Chargers

Age during 2023 season: 29

Need an inside pass rusher? This affordable option had 42 pressures and 6 ½ sacks in 388 rush attempts last year.

4. Darius Slayton, WR, N.Y. Giants

Age during 2023 season: 26

A promising young deep threat — as Ed Donatell's defense discovered in the playoffs — who probably can be signed for about a $7 million guarantee.

5. Justin Houston, Edge, Baltimore

Age during 2023 season: 34

Some elite edge rushers age gracefully. Here's one who had 9½ sacks last year and probably can be rented for about $4 million.