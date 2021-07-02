Jalen Suggs
College: Gonzaga
High School: Minnehaha Academy
Draft projection: Top 5/Lottery
The 6-4 freshman point guard gave the Zags a chance to play for an undefeated season after a magical buzzer-beater in the Final Four, so he'll look to bring the late-game heroics to the next level.
Matthew Hurt
College: Duke
High School: Rochester John Marshall
Draft projection: Second Round/Undrafted
The 6-9 forward returned for his sophomore year to lead the Blue Devils in scoring and earn All-ACC honors with 18.3 points per game, but he also added strength and weight (230 pounds).
Jericho Sims
College: Texas
High School: Cristo Rey Jesuit
Draft projection: Second Round/Undrafted
Not many players helped themselves more in the NBA combine than the 6-10 Minneapolis native who played well in scrimmages and tested (44.5-inch max vertical) and measured (7-3.5 wingspan) off the charts in Chicago.
McKinley Wright
College: Colorado
High School: Champlin Park
Draft projection: Second Round/Undrafted
Small in stature (measured under 6-feet without shoes), but Wright showed up big at the combine with his defense, facilitating and leadership skills to impress NBA teams.
Dawson Garcia
College: Marquette
High School: Prior Lake
Draft projection: Undrafted
The 6-11 Garcia made scouts take a hard look at him after leading the NBA G League Elite Camp in scoring, but he opted to enter the transfer portal last week to keep his options open for college.
Steffon Mitchell
College: Boston College
High School: Shakopee
Draft projection: Undrafted
Early entrant into the NBA Draft, but Mitchell hasn't been as active as his fellow Minnesotans in working out for teams. He's considering returning to college with San Diego State or the Gophers.