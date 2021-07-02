Jalen Suggs

College: Gonzaga

High School: Minnehaha Academy

Draft projection: Top 5/Lottery

The 6-4 freshman point guard gave the Zags a chance to play for an undefeated season after a magical buzzer-beater in the Final Four, so he'll look to bring the late-game heroics to the next level.

Matthew Hurt

College: Duke

High School: Rochester John Marshall

Draft projection: Second Round/Undrafted

The 6-9 forward returned for his sophomore year to lead the Blue Devils in scoring and earn All-ACC honors with 18.3 points per game, but he also added strength and weight (230 pounds).

Jericho Sims

College: Texas

High School: Cristo Rey Jesuit

Draft projection: Second Round/Undrafted

Not many players helped themselves more in the NBA combine than the 6-10 Minneapolis native who played well in scrimmages and tested (44.5-inch max vertical) and measured (7-3.5 wingspan) off the charts in Chicago.

McKinley Wright

College: Colorado

High School: Champlin Park

Draft projection: Second Round/Undrafted

Small in stature (measured under 6-feet without shoes), but Wright showed up big at the combine with his defense, facilitating and leadership skills to impress NBA teams.

Dawson Garcia

College: Marquette

High School: Prior Lake

Draft projection: Undrafted

The 6-11 Garcia made scouts take a hard look at him after leading the NBA G League Elite Camp in scoring, but he opted to enter the transfer portal last week to keep his options open for college.

Steffon Mitchell

College: Boston College

High School: Shakopee

Draft projection: Undrafted

Early entrant into the NBA Draft, but Mitchell hasn't been as active as his fellow Minnesotans in working out for teams. He's considering returning to college with San Diego State or the Gophers.