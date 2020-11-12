Olympic gymnastics hopefuls Grace McCallum and Suni Lee signed national letters of intent Wednesday, with McCallum committing to Utah and Lee signing with Auburn.

McCallum, of Isanti, won team gold at the world championships in 2018 and 2019. Third in the all-around at the 2019 U.S. championships, she will be the second Minnesotan on the Utes’ roster, joining former Twin City Twisters teammate Abby Paulson of Anoka.

Lee, of St. Paul, also was part of the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the 2019 worlds. She added two individual medals at that meet, silver on floor exercise and bronze on uneven bars; at the 2019 U.S. championships, she won the bars title and was runner-up to Simone Biles in the all-around. Lee will be coached at Auburn by Jeff Graba, a Forest Lake native and twin brother to Lee’s club coach, Jess Graba.

Lee and McCallum are continuing to train with their Twin Cities clubs to prepare for the Olympic trials in June. They will begin their college careers next fall.