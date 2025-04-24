Top international official in Bosnia cuts financing for ruling Serb parties to pressure separatists

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The top international official in Bosnia on Thursday cut all budgetary financing for ruling political parties in the Serb-run part of the country, increasing the pressure on the entity's pro-Russian president who is wanted over his separatist policies.
Christian Schmidt, a German diplomat tasked with overseeing peace in Bosnia, accused the leadership of the Serb-run Republika Srpska entity of undermining the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-95 war in the country.
Schmidt announced his move a day after Bosnian state police officers attempted to detain Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, but were prevented by armed Bosnian Serb police.
Schmidt's Office of the High Representative has the authority to change and impose laws in Bosnia.
Dodik is wanted for undermining Bosnia's constitution with a series of laws boosting the independence of the Serb-run half of the country. Bosnian courts issued an arrest warrant for Dodik in March after he failed to appear for questioning.
Schmidt said his decision on Thursday ''supports the efforts by institutions of Bosnia-Herzegovina to counter the ongoing flagrant attacks ... against the fundamental principles of the Dayton peace agreement and the constitutional and legal order.''
Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-dominated territory from the rest of Bosnia, fueling fears of instability. He has faced U.S. and British sanctions for his separatism, but has had the support of Moscow.
The suspension of budgetary funds for Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats and allied United Srpska parties applies to all levels of government in Bosnia, Schmidt said. Those who fail to apply it will be held accountable, he added.