Minnesota’s status as an emerging beacon of lacrosse talent will be on full display this spring.
Here are 20 of the state’s top boys and girls lacrosse players to monitor this season:
Note: Athletes are in alphabetical order.
10 boys players to watch
Cooper Anderson
Edina, senior midfielder. College plan: Providence
A three-sport varsity athlete, Anderson has a combination of size and skill. Anderson collected 49 goals and 24 assists last season.
Kaden Baron
East Ridge, junior attack. College plan: Air Force
The 5-10, 165-pound lefty attackman led the Raptors with 65 points as a sophomore in 2024.
Garrett Bauer
Monticello, junior faceoff specialist. College plan: undecided