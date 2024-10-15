Top-heavy Northwest Division features 3 of conference's elite teams in Thunder, Nuggets and T-wolves

Go ahead and pencil Jokic in for somewhere in the vicinity of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists a night. That should put the Serbian big man once again in the thick of the MVP chase. He's got a strong supporting cast with Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. Off the bench — or maybe even in the starting lineup — there's Westbrook, the only active player who has more triple-doubles than Jokic (199 for Westbrook, 130 for Jokic). They have some up-and-comers in Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther. Really, though, the path to another title rests on the playmaking of Murray. Should he be healthy and a version of ''playoff Murray,'' the sky's the limit for the team in the Mile High City.