Top Hamas official tells AP that the group is losing faith in US ability to mediate a Gaza cease-fire ahead of new talks

By Associated Press

August 14, 2024 at 3:44PM

DOHA, Qatar — Top Hamas official tells AP that the group is losing faith in US ability to mediate a Gaza cease-fire ahead of new talks.

