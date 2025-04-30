‘Top Gun: Maverick' filmmakers drive into Formula One, with Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton

''Top Gun: Maverick'' filmmaker Joseph Kosinski came to Formula One like many Americans: ''Drive to Survive.''
In that popular Netflix series, he saw the potential for a cinematic event, full of immersive thrills, the high stakes of the competitive racing world and the idea that your teammate could be your greatest rival.
''I don't think there's any other sport that's quite like that,'' Kosinski said. ''It's ripe for drama.''
The movies have loved car racing since their earliest days, and the popularity of F1 has exploded in recent years. Giving it the ''Top Gun'' treatment made sense. But it would take nearly four years for that dream to become ''F1,'' which is speeding into movie theaters on June 27.
It was a complex operation that would involve unprecedented coordination with the league, groundbreaking innovation in camera technology, and letting one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Brad Pitt, drive a real race car at 180 miles an hour on film. Many, many times.
Getting F1 on board
Hollywood, it turned out, was a little easier to convince to make the film than the league. By the time Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer approached them, Pitt had already agreed to star and they'd decided to go with Apple to help make the movie at the level they needed, with the guarantee of a robust theatrical release (which Warner Bros. is handling). Then came the Formula One meeting.
''When you come in, the first thing they think is you're going to make them look bad,'' Bruckheimer said. ''I went through this with when I went to the Navy the first time on ‘Top Gun.'''