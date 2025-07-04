Top EU officials head to Moldova for key summit ahead of a pivotal parliamentary election

BUCHAREST, Romania — The European Union's top officials will travel to Moldova's capital on Friday for a key bilateral summit to strengthen ties months before the EU candidate member holds a pivotal parliamentary election.
Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean will host the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa in Chisinau. Talks will focus on EU membership, security and trade. The leaders are expected to issue a joint statement afterward.
Brussels agreed to open accession negotiations with Moldova for EU membership last year after granting official candidate status in June 2022, the same day as neighboring Ukraine. Some observers say Hungary's opposition to Ukraine's EU membership could hamper Moldova's progress, since both countries' applications are being processed concurrently.
''Moldova is now at the most advanced stage of European integration in its modern history,'' said Daniel Voda, Moldova's government spokesperson. ''The path toward the EU has become clear, irreversible, and politically embraced at the highest level.''
Brussels is keen to reaffirm its commitment to Moldova joining the 27-nation bloc with the approach of a parliamentary election Sep. 28. Allegations continue to circulate about Russia conducting a ''hybrid war'' against the former Soviet republic by interfering in elections and spreading disinformation.
Moldova's pro-Western government led by the Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, has been in power since 2021. Moldova watchers have warned the upcoming parliamentary vote is in Moscow's crosshairs.
The summit's agenda states EU leaders will reiterate their ''unwavering commitment'' to Moldova's sovereignty and security in the face of ''Russia's continued hybrid attacks.''
Moscow has denied meddling in Moldova.