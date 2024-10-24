Wires

Top election official in politically crucial Nevada county says she was forced out

Top election official in politically crucial Nevada county says she was forced out.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 12:17AM

RENO, Nev. — Top election official in politically crucial Nevada county says she was forced out.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal

Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.

Wires

CORRECTION: APNewsAlert, on an arrest in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix

Wires

Southwest Airlines revenue rises but Q3 profit falls by two-thirds on higher costs