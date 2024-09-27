Top climate negotiators urge tougher targets, but outsiders say they aren't cutting back themselves

At the United Nations, the troika of the current and next two presidents of U.N. climate conferences told other leaders to make their required climate-fighting targets — due next February — much more ambitious. New national plans should be aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, cover their entire economies and include all heat-trapping gases, urged the trio of leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Brazil.