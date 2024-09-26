Top aide for North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is resigning, adding to staff separations

Robinson, who would be the state's first Black governor if elected, has denied writing the messages that CNN says were from over a decade ago. He said Tuesday his campaign has hired a law firm to help investigate how what Robinson calls ''false smears'' originated. But that hasn't stopped top Republicans from distancing themselves from Robinson. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump endorsed Robinson before the March primary and has let Robinson speak at the former president's in-state rallies. But he was not involved in Trump rallies on Wednesday in suburban Charlotte and last weekend in Wilmington.