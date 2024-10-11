Things To Do

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 11, 2024 at 4:41PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Things To Do

‘Game of Thrones' dragon-forged Iron Throne fetches nearly $1.5 million at auction

''Game of Thrones'' fans came out in droves to bid on hundreds of costumes, props and other items from the series in an auction that raked in over $21 million.

Business

Eggnog before Thanksgiving? Shoppers eager for a new season scramble retail calendars

Nation

Ariana Grande hosts 'SNL' for the first time since the last female presidential nominee