The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 11, 2024 at 4:41PM
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
''Game of Thrones'' fans came out in droves to bid on hundreds of costumes, props and other items from the series in an auction that raked in over $21 million.