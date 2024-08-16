Things To Do

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 4:31PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

More from Things To Do

See More
Nation

Matthew Perry's death leads to sweeping indictment of 5, including doctors and a reputed dealer

Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved ''Friends'' star.

Things To Do

Music Review: Post Malone's country album 'F-1 Trillion' is a long time coming. It's worth the wait

Things To Do

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar