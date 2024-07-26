The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 29, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Video game actors are now on strike. Here's why
Hollywood's video game performers went on strike Friday after negotiations with game industry giants that began more than a year and a half ago came to a halt over artificial intelligence protections.
Variety
New York's Public Theater to celebrate reopening of Central Park stage with all-star cast
A starry group of veteran Public Theater actors — including Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh — will help reopen the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater in Central Park in a free production of ''Twelfth Night.''
Variety
Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon and Sheryl Lee Ralph of 'The Fabulous Four' cherish longtime friends
but also female friendship is a major theme.
Business
Home listings: What $400,000 buys you in the Twin Cities area
What you get for the money in New Hope, Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Variety
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 29, 2024 :