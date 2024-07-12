The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 15, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast
Stop & Shop said Friday it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast U.S. by the end of the year.
Nation
Lead detective in Alec Baldwin case to testify, convicted armorer may be called in 'Rust' trial
The lead detective in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film ''Rust'' is likely to be on the stand for most of Friday at Alec Baldwin 's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, as prosecutors try to cast the movie star as a reckless cavalier with a gun in his hand and the defense seeks to portray him as a working actor just doing his job.
Variety
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 15, 2024 :
Eat & Drink
Eli's Food & Cocktails closes in downtown Minneapolis, other businesses up for sale
The northeast Minneapolis location will remain open.
Variety
Eva Longoria on mastering Castilian Spanish, working with Carmen Maura on 'Land of Women'
Eva Longoria is not one to shy away from a challenge.