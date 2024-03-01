The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 4, 2024:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Paris Fashion Week: Valentino puts on opulent study in black, as McGirr unveils McQueen debut
The gilded salons of a grand 18th-century townhouse were the hallowed venue for Valentino's latest fashion display on Sunday – an ode to black. This monochromatic collection gleamed and glistened under crystal chandeliers amid myriad textures and materials, inspired by great artists such as the French master of black, Pierre Soulages.
Variety
Fans gather to say goodbye to Flaco the owl in New York City memorial
Dozens of mournful fans of Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration and joy to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
Variety
Lileks: Overcharged for bacon? Soowee! Or is it sue?
If you've got the class, we've got the action.
TV & Media
Shirley Temple always loved fairy tales
She hosted a TV show on them, often taking on a role herself.