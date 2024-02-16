Nation

After a winter barrage of award shows — the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys — the grandaddy of them all, the Academy Awards, are around the corner. The 96th Oscars may be a coronation for ''Oppenheimer,'' which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including ''Barbie,'' ''Killers of the Flower Moon'' and ''Poor Things'' are in the mix.