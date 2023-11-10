The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local 100-year-old World War II turret gunner among few Minnesota vets remaining from Greatest Generation
More from Star Tribune
Local 100-year-old World War II turret gunner among few Minnesota vets remaining from Greatest Generation
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
Steak and Ale's revival begins in Burnsville next year
The new location — the first to open in 15 years — is coming to the soon-to-be-rebranded Best Western Nicollet Inn in April 2024.
Nation
Partial list of nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Business
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
Fans have pushed the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame, elevating it from perpetual finalist to 2023 inductee, alongside baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF foam toys, the Hall of Fame announced Friday.
Music
Taylor Swift bejeweled again with Grammy nominations, but SZA leads the 2024 pack
Minnesotan Dan Wilson was among the nominees for his work with Jon Batiste, who also showed up in major categories.
Variety
Dash cam does double duty as a GPS
The holiday season is quickly approaching. So for the next few weeks, I will have gift recommendations, featuring products from many different categories and price…