The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/3/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in everything from farcical comedy to chilling drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for "Little Miss Sunshine," has died. He was 89.
World
London prosecutor calls Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'a sexual bully' who preys on men
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey got a thrill preying on other men and escalated his behavior from touchy-feely advances to hostile fondling and worse, a prosecutor told jurors Friday during Spacey's sexual assault trial in London.
Variety
The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
Lobster boat engines rumble to life in quiet coves. Lumberjacks trudge deep into the woods. Farmers tend expanses of wild blueberries. Maine's Down East region is where the sunlight first kisses a U.S. state's soil each day, where the vast wilderness and ocean meet in one of the last places on the East Coast unspoiled by development.
Variety
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/3/2023 :
Business
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during backlash
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing ''more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined'' over her partnership with the beer giant.