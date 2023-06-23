The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/26/2023:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Inside the Sundance Labs, which have helped launch some of Hollywood's top filmmakers
Twenty-five years ago, Gina Prince-Bythewood's ''Love & Basketball'' was essentially dead.
Nation
The Oscars best picture rules are changing. Here's how it'll affect contenders and movie theaters
The theatrical requirements for movies vying for the Oscars top prize are getting a little tougher.
Variety
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/26/2023:
Business
$100M year-round water park gives families more to do in Atlantic City
It was awful weather for the first full day of summer Thursday: rainy, cold and windy.
Music
Doja Cat will headline Dec. 7 at Target Center in Minneapolis
Ice Spice will open, with tickets going on sale next week.